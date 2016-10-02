FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK will want to keep some EU laws post-Brexit: minister
October 2, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

UK will want to keep some EU laws post-Brexit: minister

Chris Grayling arrives at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain July 14, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain will want to keep some European Union laws, including on workers' rights and the environment, once it has left the bloc, transport minister and leading Brexit campaigner Chris Grayling said on Sunday.

The government has said it will next year repeal the act that took Britain into what is now the EU. It will then transpose EU law into British law before deciding on what to keep.

"There's some things we'll want to keep: in the area of the environment, for example, in the area of workers' rights. There are other things that we'll want to get rid of," Grayling told ITV.

Grayling said the Great Repeal Bill would go through Britain's parliament between May 2017 and May 2018.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
