Brexit impact on Greece seen limited: Bank of Greece sources
June 24, 2016 / 10:08 AM / in a year

Brexit impact on Greece seen limited: Bank of Greece sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader from BGC, a global brokerage company in London's Canary Wharf financial centre reacts during trading June 24, 2016 after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU BREXIT referendum. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

ATHENS (Reuters) - Britain’s vote to exit the European Union will have a limited impact on the Greek economy, central bank officials said on Friday.

“The impact of Brexit on Greece will be small, limited,” one of the officials told Reuters. “Capital controls will shield us from the fallout.”

Greek stocks .ATG nosedived on Friday, losing more than 12 percent, with bank shares .FTATBNK underperforming with a plunge of 28 percent. Greek two-year bond yields jumped more than 240 basis points to 10.3 percent.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos

