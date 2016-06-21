Greek PM says Britain should remain in EU, but EU must change

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece advocates that Britain remain in the European Union, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, but said the whole focus of the bloc needed to be redefined.

"It is known that we both vote in favor of Britain remaining in the European Union," Tsipras said after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Tsipras said the Brexit debate, but also a discussion which raged a year ago on whether Greece should remain in the single currency bloc, highlighted that Europe needed to change.

"We hope that the result (of Thursday's referendum) will be positive for Britain and for Europe."

"Irrespective, however, of the verdict of the British people, we must all contemplate the critical juncture in which the European Union finds itself today."