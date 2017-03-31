EU's Tusk says Brexit talks to be difficult, sometimes confrontational

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Talks between the European Union and Britain to negotiate the country's exit will be difficult and sometimes confrontational, EU Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday, adding that there would be no parallel talks on issues outside of that.

"The talks which are about to start will be difficult, complex and sometimes even confrontational. There is no way around it," Tusk said after a meeting with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in Valletta.

"Starting parallel talks on all issues at the same time, as suggested by some in the UK, will not be happen," he added.

Tusk said he would meet with British PM Theresa May in London before an April 29 summit in Brussels.