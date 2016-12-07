Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with Oman's Deputy Prime Minister, Fahad bin Mahmood at the Oman villa in Manama, Bahrain December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she would deepen defense cooperation with Gulf countries and work with them to push back "against Iran's aggressive regional actions".

Addressing the Gulf Cooperation Council, May said Britain wanted to "make a more permanent and more enduring commitment to the long-term security of the Gulf" and invest more than 3 billion pounds in defense spending in the region over the next decade.

"Gulf security is our security," she told the council, which brings together the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

