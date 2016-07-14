FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chancellor Hammond: low-cost borrowing attractive but UK indebted: ITN
July 14, 2016 / 9:31 AM / a year ago

Chancellor Hammond: low-cost borrowing attractive but UK indebted: ITN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new Chancellor Philip Hammond said record-low government bond yields made borrowing attractive but the country was already very indebted.

“Borrowing, when the cost of money is cheap, has some great attractions, but this country is already highly indebted,” Hammond said in an interview with ITN.

“And we need to be very careful about the signals we send to markets about our intentions. It is about getting the balance right, making sure that we borrow and invest wisely.”

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Karin Strohecker; editing by William Schomberg

