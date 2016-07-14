FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond: Mark Carney doing excellent job at Bank of England
July 14, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

UK's Hammond: Mark Carney doing excellent job at Bank of England

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new Chancellor Philip Hammond said Mark Carney was doing an excellent job at the Bank of England and that he would work with him to forge a plan for Britain’s economy after the Brexit vote.

Several leading figures in the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union criticized Carney in the run up to last month’s vote, objecting to his warnings that the economy could slip into recession if we voted to leave the bloc.

“I think he is doing an excellent job as governor of the Bank of England,” Hammond, who campaigned for Britain to stay in the EU and who was named as the finance minister late on Wednesday, told BBC television.

Asked if he would stick to his predecessor’s plans to cut corporation tax, he said it was too soon to say.

“I‘m not going to set out what my plans will be here on TV this morning,” he said.

“I‘m going to sit down with the key figures in the UK economy, like the governor of the Bank of England, look at the situation we face, look at the projections forward and make some carefully considered decisions over the summer.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

