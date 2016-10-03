FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Many EU nations want strong, continued trade ties with UK: Hammond
October 3, 2016 / 7:34 AM / a year ago

Many EU nations want strong, continued trade ties with UK: Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday there were differences among European Union member countries about the stance to take over Britain's future trading relationship with the bloc.

"Let's be clear not all 27 of the remaining European Union countries have the same view about how to go forward," Hammond said in an interview with BBC radio.

"There are many countries saying to us privately that they want very strong continued trade links with Britain."

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces the challenge of keeping as much access as possible for its exporters to the EU's single market while also heeding the message from voters in June's referendum to take more control over immigration, something that threatens to fall foul of the EU's key freedom of movement principle.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Elizabeth Pipers

