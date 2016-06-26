FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2016 / 9:44 AM / a year ago

British cabinet to remain in post after Brexit vote: foreign minister

Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain May 5, 2016.Paul Hackett

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Sunday Britain's cabinet, which was split over whether the country should vote to leave the European Union, would remain in place until a new prime minister was in office.

"Obviously a new prime minister will select his own cabinet and all of us will remain in office until that point and then the new prime minister will make his decision," Hammond told ITV television in response to a question about whether finance minister George Osborne would remain in post.

Asked about what would happen to Gibraltar, a British enclave in southern Spain which Madrid said it would seek to jointly govern with London after the Brexit vote, Hammond said:

"We will be less able to protect Gibraltar's interests, not to defend Gibraltar's territory, of course we can do that, but to protect Gibraltar's interests if we are not in the European Union."

"Gibraltar depends on thousands and thousands of Spanish workers crossing that border every day and any disruption to that flow will be extremely damaging to the Gibraltar economy."

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
