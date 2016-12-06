FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK not ruling out continued budget payments after Brexit: Hammond
#Business News
December 6, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 9 months ago

UK not ruling out continued budget payments after Brexit: Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visits the Lyell Centre for Natural Environment Research, at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland December 1, 2016.Jane Barlow/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday that the government would not rule out the possibility of continuing to make payments into the European Union budget once it leaves the bloc in order to maintain good access for its exporters.

"We want to keep all options open," Hammond told reporters in Brussels.

Last week, Britain's minister in charge of the Brexit process, David Davis, said paying for access to the single market was a possibility for the country's future relationship with the EU.

Asked about Davis' comments, Hammond said: "That is something we would have to look at, looking at the costs and the benefits based on what is in the best interests of the British taxpayer."

Reporting by Kate Holton in London; Writing by William Schomberg

