FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UK's Hammond backs Brexit transition, says would help EU too
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The toll of stun guns
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 12, 2016 / 5:28 PM / 8 months ago

UK's Hammond backs Brexit transition, says would help EU too

Andy Bruce and William Schomberg

3 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visits the Lyell Centre for Natural Environment Research, at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, Scotland December 1, 2016.Jane Barlow/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond on Monday backed the idea of a transition period to smooth the process of leaving the European Union, and said EU countries also stood to gain from a gradual Brexit.

In a hint of the differences that have emerged within Britain's government over its strategy for leaving the bloc, Hammond said businesses, regulators and "thoughtful politicians" were increasingly supportive of a transition period.

Britain is due to launch a two-year process of Brexit negotiations by the end of March and the European Commission has said it wants an even shorter period for the talks, saying they should be completed by October 2018.

That tight deadline has raised concerns among businesses, including many British-based financial services firms, about what will happen if the new relationship is not agreed by then.

Related Coverage

Prime Minister Theresa May said last month she understood business concerns that Britain could fall off a "cliff-edge" after the negotiations and she promised to address those fears in Brexit talks.

Speaking on Monday, Hammond - considered to be one of the most prominent advocates of a so-called "soft" Brexit - said a transition could be used to phase in the terms of a deal successfully negotiated during the two-year divorce period, or to bridge the lack of a final settlement.

Sterling added to its gains earlier on Monday as Hammond spoke.

He also countered suggestions that a transition deal was only something that would benefit Britain.

"I don't think we should approach this on the basis that we need transitional arrangements, because I think we can only get to a situation where we have a transition if there is a genuine meeting of minds on both sides of this negotiation that they are beneficial," Hammond told lawmakers on Monday.

"Collectively, I think transitional arrangements would be beneficial to us."

Hammond, who has previously suggested that a transition period is necessary, said he expected discussions about it early in the negotiations between Britain and the EU's other 27 member countries.

He reiterated his view that Britain's future controls on the flow of workers from EU countries should not cut off the supply of skilled staff needed by British firms.

"I can't conceive of any circumstance in which we would use that system to choke off the supply of highly skilled, highly paid workers," he said.

Additional reporting by Camilla Hodgson; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.