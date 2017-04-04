FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UK's Hammond says government looking at range of Brexit outcomes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 4, 2017 / 3:20 PM / 5 months ago

UK's Hammond says government looking at range of Brexit outcomes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street, London March 29, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said on Tuesday that the government was looking at a range of potential outcomes for forthcoming Brexit talks, but declined to say if his department had conducted a detailed economic analysis.

Earlier on Tuesday a parliamentary committee said the government should justify Prime Minister Theresa May's view that "no deal is better than a bad deal" by offering an economic impact assessment.

Pressed on whether the finance ministry had its own analysis, Hammond said it was looking at the different potential outcomes around Brexit "all the time".

But he declined to say if this included an in-depth analysis.

"When you go into a negotiating room, it really isn't helpful to have outlined in detail the different potential outcome scenarios," he told Sky News during a trip to India.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.