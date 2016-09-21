FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK's Hammond says can support growth after OECD cuts forecast
#Business News
September 21, 2016 / 10:36 AM / a year ago

UK's Hammond says can support growth after OECD cuts forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives for a meeting of the "Cabinet Committee on Economy and Industrial Strategy" at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 2, 2016.Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday he was confident the government has the tools it needs to help the economy as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, after the OECD slashed its growth outlook for 2017.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development halved its British growth forecast for next year to 1.0 percent, but it said the economy would expand a little faster this year than it had previously expected.

"The OECD highlights uncertainty in their outlook, and while I recognise that there may be some difficult times ahead, I am confident that we have the tools necessary to support the economy as we adjust to a new relationship with the EU..." Hammond said in a statement.

Hammond will outline the government's first budget plans since Britain voted for Brexit on Nov. 23.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
