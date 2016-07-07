FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hammond hopes EU stays tough on Russia despite Brexit
#World News
July 7, 2016 / 11:37 AM / a year ago

UK's Hammond hopes EU stays tough on Russia despite Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday he fears that the European Union might soften its stance on Russian sanctions following a British exit from the bloc, and said he hoped that the EU would maintain a tough approach.

Hammond said Britain had been a strong voice in the EU to take a hard line with Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, and he believed that sanctions should remain regardless of Britain's membership of the bloc.

"It's no secret that the Russians have been working diligently... to try to persuade individual EU member states to object to the renewal of sanctions," Hammond told a committee of lawmakers.

"I fear that in future such situations, an EU without Britain as an influential member may be less likely to take robust action and to sustain robust action against Russia."

Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
