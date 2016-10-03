FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Immigration curbs don't preclude single market access: UK's Hammond
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Immigration curbs don't preclude single market access: UK's Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Controlling immigration does not necessarily mean Britain will lose access to the European Union's single market following its exit from the bloc, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said the June 23 vote to leave the EU was a message from British voters that they wanted curbs on immigration, but EU politicians have said that will mean Britain cannot retain single market access.

"You put it to me that we know that if we control our borders, we will not be able to get access to the European Union market, I said we don’t know that at all," Hammond said during an interview with ITV television.

"Everything is on the table, everything is up for discussion. We know what some people in Europe are saying, but they too are preparing a negotiating position for what will be a long and tough negotiation," Hammond said.

He also said no-one wanted to see British tourists having to get visas to travel to Europe.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.