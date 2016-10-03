FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's Hammond buries idea of extra cuts to corporation tax
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

UK's Hammond buries idea of extra cuts to corporation tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Finance minister Philip Hammond said the government would stick to its plans to lower Britain's corporation tax rate to 17 percent by 2020, burying a suggestion by his predecessor George Osborne that it might fall below 15 percent to offset the Brexit vote impact.

Hammond also said in a speech to a conference of the ruling Conservative Party that he was determined to help the economy cope with the referendum decision to leave the European Union.

"We are ready to take whatever steps are necessary to protect this economy from turbulence and when the process is over we are ready to provide support for British businesses as they adjust to life outside the EU," he said.

Reporting by William James; writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.