June 21, 2016 / 8:52 AM / a year ago

Prospects of EU 'In' vote have improved: junior UK finance minister

A supporter of the "Britain Stronger IN Europe" campaigns in the lead up to the EU referendum at Holborn in London, Britain June 20, 2016.Luke MacGregor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The prospects of an 'In' vote in Britain's EU referendum on Thursday have improved in recent days, junior finance minister Greg Hands told investors at a conference on Tuesday, but he said the vote could still be very close.

"Things have improved for the 'Remain' side in last few days but it could still be very close ... I have more confidence over the last few days," Hands, who supports Britain's membership of the bloc, told the Euromoney Global Borrowers & Bond Investors Forum in London.

Reporting by John Geddie, writing by William James, editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
