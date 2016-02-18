EU leaders at summit to debate deal for Britain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron will hold ‘now or never’ talks on Thursday to keep Britain in the European Union, with the bloc’s leaders suggesting there are only a few obstacles left to a new membership deal.

The following are comments by EU leaders and senior EU officials ahead of Thursday’s meeting:

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

”We must at the same time as we are talking about Great Britain, think about all the other countries. It’s the European Union that’s at stake, not simply one country of the European Union.

“I hope that Great Britain will stay in the European Union, but I especially hope that we all advance together and that no one, no head of government can stop that.”

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL

“There are still things to be resolved but overall I‘m heading into the discussion with the attitude that we gladly want to do everything to create the conditions so Britain can remain a part of the European Union. From the German point of view that is important, but of course it will be up to the citizens of Britain to decide in the end.”

LITHUANIA PRESIDENT DALIA GRYBAUSKAITE

“I think everybody will have their own drama and then we’ll agree.”

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

“We’ve made a lot of progress but things are tight, we’re not there yet. I hope we can get a deal over the coming two days.”

“There are many issues, the last word hasn’t been spoken yet about the issue of euro zone countries versus non-euro zone countries, the interpretation of the treaty and ”ever closer union“, and social security.”

POLISH PRIME MINISTER BEATA SZYDLO

“We want a deal, but not at all costs”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

“We’ve got some important work to do today and tomorrow, and it’s going to be hard. I’ll be battling for Britain. If we can get a good deal, I’ll take that deal, but I will not take a deal that doesn’t meet what we need.”

“I think it’s much more important to get this right than to do anything in a rush, but with good will, with hard work we can get a better deal for Britain.”

MARTIN SCHULZ, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT

“An overwhelming majority of MEPs are prepared to be as constructive as possible to find a compromise. I‘m optimistic today or tomorrow we’ll find a compromise to stick together.”

“If it is needed there will be negotiations even on Saturday.”

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

“I‘m quite confident that we will have a deal during this European Council. We have to sort out a certain number of questions... and I‘m convinced that Britain will be a constructive and active member of the European Union.”