EU leaders at summit to debate deal for Britain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron faced a second day of tough talks with European Union partners on Friday after arguing for much of the night over concessions to help keep Britain in the bloc.

The following are comments by EU leaders and senior EU officials ahead of Friday’s summit resumption:

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER CHARLES MICHEL

“It’s quite clear. There is no second chance. It’s now or never.”

“We defend convictions. We try to do everything possible to get an accord. The EU is stronger with Britain and Britain is stronger inside the EU, but it’s not to be done at the price of renouncing certain fundamental values, which are a red line for me.”

“The possibility in the coming years for those who want it to pursue more political integration is not negotiable. I am ready to be very creative to help Britain stay in, but not under all conditions.”

AUSTRIAN CHANCELLOR WERNER FAYMANN

“The question is whether the United Kingdom can block the banking union or other deepening of the euro zone or is it really an indication that in a community we can work together with different currencies without disadvantaging the other. There are two sides to this. The talks are going on... hopefully not just talks but successful talks. I hope that something comes out.”

ESTONIAN PRIME MINISTERS TAAVI ROIVAS

“I do believe that it is possible to reach a fair deal today. I understood that we all of course pursue our national interests but we should also bear in mind that should Britain leave we all get nothing. So as prime minister of Estonia I‘m a firm supporter of reaching an agreement and getting David the deal that he actually can recommend for the British people to vote for.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

“I was here till 5 o’clock this morning working through this and we’ve made some progress but there’s still no deal. And as I’ve said I’ll only do a deal if we get what Britain needs. So we are going to get back in there, and we are going to do some more work and I’ll do everything I can.”

LUXEMBOURG PRIME MINISTER XAVIER BETTEL

“The proposals on the table at the moment don’t satisfy all the parties. We haven’t finished yet. I hope that by the end of the afternoon we will have a text that everyone can live with.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

”We will still work this morning as there were some proposals overnight which have been changed between the ones and the others. Notably, as regards France, the desire to have a financial regulation which is applicable to all centers in Europe and that there won’t be a right to veto or block the fight against speculation and financial crisis everywhere and with the same agencies. That’s where we are now.

“We are waiting for Britain’s response. We have made our proposals.”