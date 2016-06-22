FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit could force banks to relocate jobs away from London: EU's Hill
June 22, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

Brexit could force banks to relocate jobs away from London: EU's Hill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commissioner for Financial Services, Jonathan Hill, speaks during a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event, London April 17, 2015.Cathal McNaughton

BERLIN (Reuters) - Banks could be forced to relocate jobs from London to Frankfurt and Paris if Britain should decide to leave the European Union in its referendum on Thursday, the EU's financial services commissioner was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"I've visited London, Manchester and other British financial centers in the past weeks and warned of the consequences of an exit from the EU," Jonathan Hill said in an interview published by German business newspaper Handelsblatt.

"Then it could happen that banks and investment funds shift activities and jobs to Frankfurt and Paris," said Hill, a Briton appointed to the European Commission by Prime Minister David Cameron.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
