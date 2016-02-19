France's Hollande sees 'long evening' at EU summit on Britain

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande predicted that “it will be a long evening” at an European Union summit in Brussels on Friday trying to work out a deal to keep Britain in the bloc.

British Prime Minister David Cameron is struggling to negotiate new membership terms that he could put to skeptical British voters in a referendum.

Hollande told France Inter radio that the summit, which began on Thursday, had been long both because of Britain and talk about the migrant crisis in Europe.