France's Hollande says no time to waste organising Brexit

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no time to waste organising Britain’s exit from the European Union and its aftermath, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday at a joint news conference with the leaders of Germany and Italy.

“We must not lose time, neither for dealing in a suitable way with the question of the United Kingdom’s exit, nor for providing a new impetus for the EU,” he said at the news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

(This version of the story corrects the second paragraph to say ‘nor’ rather than ‘not’)