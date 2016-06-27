FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says no time to waste organising Brexit
June 27, 2016 / 5:26 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande says no time to waste organising Brexit

French President Francois Hollande accompanies a guest after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no time to waste organising Britain’s exit from the European Union and its aftermath, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday at a joint news conference with the leaders of Germany and Italy.

“We must not lose time, neither for dealing in a suitable way with the question of the United Kingdom’s exit, nor for providing a new impetus for the EU,” he said at the news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

(This version of the story corrects the second paragraph to say ‘nor’ rather than ‘not’)

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Richard Lough and Kevin Liffey

