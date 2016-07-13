FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande urges Britain's May to begin Brexit talks quickly
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande urges Britain's May to begin Brexit talks quickly

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech during the annual reception in honour of the French Armed Forces, at the Defence Ministry in Paris, France, July 13, 2016 on the eve of the French national day military parade on Bastille Day .Stephane De Sakutin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande urged new British Prime Minister Theresa May to begin talks to pull her country out of the European Union quickly, his office said after a phone call between the two leaders on Wednesday.

"They agreed to actively develop the bilateral relationship that warmly unites France and Britain in all fields, it said in a statement.

"The president repeated his desire that negotiations for Britain's exit from the European Union should be launched as quickly as possible," the statement said after Hollande called May following her appointment earlier in the day.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
