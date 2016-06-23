France's Hollande to meet Germany's Merkel before EU summit

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of an EU summit on Tuesday following Britain's referendum on its EU membership, France's European affairs minister said.

"We will together come up with a response for relaunching European construction, France will be up to the task," Europe minister Harlem Desir said during a questions and answer session at the French Senate.

The meeting between the two leaders will be on Monday in Berlin, according to a French diplomatic source.