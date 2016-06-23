FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
France's Hollande to meet Germany's Merkel before EU summit
#World News
June 23, 2016 / 1:28 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande to meet Germany's Merkel before EU summit

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel stand on the terrace of the new Verdun Memorial with the National Necropolis and Ossuary in the background during a ceremony in Douamont, France, May 29, 2016, marking the 100th anniversary of the battle of Verdun, one of the largest battles of the First World War (WWI) on the Western Front.Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel ahead of an EU summit on Tuesday following Britain's referendum on its EU membership, France's European affairs minister said.

"We will together come up with a response for relaunching European construction, France will be up to the task," Europe minister Harlem Desir said during a questions and answer session at the French Senate.

The meeting between the two leaders will be on Monday in Berlin, according to a French diplomatic source.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

