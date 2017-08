Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures as he talks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy June 20, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi will come to Paris on Saturday for talks with French President Francois Hollande, the French presidency said amid a flurry of diplomatic contacts on Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

Hollande and Renzi will meet for talks over dinner.