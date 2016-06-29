FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hungary PM: UK must respect EU's four freedoms for market access
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 29, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

Hungary PM: UK must respect EU's four freedoms for market access

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives on the second day of the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed that Britain must honor all four basic freedoms of the EU if it wants to retain access to the single market after its presumed exit from the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

The four freedoms are the free movement of goods, people, capital and services. EU leaders met in Brussels.

"If you want to know the mood at the talks, there was sadness, sympathy, disappointment and uncertainty," Orban told a press conference aired by state television.

Reporting by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.