Hungary PM: UK must respect EU's four freedoms for market access

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed that Britain must honor all four basic freedoms of the EU if it wants to retain access to the single market after its presumed exit from the bloc, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

The four freedoms are the free movement of goods, people, capital and services. EU leaders met in Brussels.

"If you want to know the mood at the talks, there was sadness, sympathy, disappointment and uncertainty," Orban told a press conference aired by state television.