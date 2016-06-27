FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK health secretary 'highly likely' to launch leadership bid: Spectator magazine
June 27, 2016 / 8:53 PM / a year ago

UK health secretary 'highly likely' to launch leadership bid: Spectator magazine

Britain's Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in central London, Britain June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt is “highly likely” to launch a bid to succeed David Cameron as prime minister, the political editor of the Spectator magazine tweeted on Monday, without citing sources.

“Understand Jeremy Hunt highly likely to throw his hat into the Tory (Conservative) leadership contest,” James Forsyth said on Twitter.

Cameron said on Friday he would stay on no longer than October after ending up on the losing side of last week’s European Union referendum. His Conservative party has proposed a timetable that would require nominations for a new party leader - who would then become prime minister - to be formally submitted by 1100 GMT on Thursday.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey

