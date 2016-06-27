UK cabinet minister sees second EU vote if migration deal struck with Brussels: Telegraph

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain could hold a second referendum on European Union membership if it can broker a deal with the EU to allow full control of its borders, health secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a letter published by the Daily Telegraph on Monday.

Hunt said the prime minister who succeeds David Cameron should be given a chance to negotiate with Brussels before Britain hands in its two-year notice to quit the EU, so they can put any deal on migration to the British public.

“So before setting the clock ticking we need to negotiate a deal and put it to the British people, either in a referendum or through the Conservative manifesto at a fresh general election,” Hunt said.

Hunt is “highly likely” to launch a bid to succeed David Cameron as prime minister, the political editor of the Spectator magazine tweeted on Monday, without citing sources.