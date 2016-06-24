FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brexit could reduce British air passenger numbers 3-5 percent by 2020: IATA
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

Brexit could reduce British air passenger numbers 3-5 percent by 2020: IATA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Passengers use the check-in at Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London June 4, 2014.Neil Hall

GENEVA (Reuters) - The number of British air passengers could drop by 3-5 percent by 2020 with an expected downturn in the economy and fall in sterling following the Brexit vote, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.

"In other words, the outcome of yesterday's referendum could reduce air passenger growth by 1.0-1.5 percentage points each year over the near term," the industry group said in an analysis. Air freight will be affected by lower international trade in the longer term, it said.

The regulatory impact on the aviation sector would depend on the nature of the exit terms and future arrangements between Britain and the European Union. "In effect the choice comes down to a trade-off between two key issues; access for UK airlines and customers to the European Single Aviation Market and policy freedom for the UK to set its own regulations," IATA added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.