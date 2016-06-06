FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's 'Out' campaign widens lead over 'In' ahead of EU vote: ICM
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2016 / 10:25 AM / in a year

UK's 'Out' campaign widens lead over 'In' ahead of EU vote: ICM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Illustration picture of postal ballot papers June 1, 2016 ahead of the June 23 BREXIT referendum when voters will decide whether Britain will remain in the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s “Out” campaign has widened its lead over the “In” camp ahead of the country’s June 23 referendum on its membership of the European Union, an opinion poll by ICM showed on Monday.

The weekly online poll by ICM showed voters favored Britain leaving the EU by 48 percent to 43 percent. Last week’s ICM online poll put “Leave” ahead by 47 to 44 percent.

The poll was conducted between June 3 and 5. It was the latest of several surveys to suggest that momentum has swung to the “Out” campaign.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.