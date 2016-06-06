UK's 'Out' campaign widens lead over 'In' ahead of EU vote: ICM

Illustration picture of postal ballot papers June 1, 2016 ahead of the June 23 BREXIT referendum when voters will decide whether Britain will remain in the European Union. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s “Out” campaign has widened its lead over the “In” camp ahead of the country’s June 23 referendum on its membership of the European Union, an opinion poll by ICM showed on Monday.

The weekly online poll by ICM showed voters favored Britain leaving the EU by 48 percent to 43 percent. Last week’s ICM online poll put “Leave” ahead by 47 to 44 percent.

The poll was conducted between June 3 and 5. It was the latest of several surveys to suggest that momentum has swung to the “Out” campaign.