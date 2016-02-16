Cameron back in Brussels in final push for EU deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - David Cameron began talks with leaders of the European Parliament on Monday on Tuesday in his final push for support for a deal to help keep Britain in the European Union.

Cameron was to meet European Parliament President Martin Schulz and lawmakers from the three main parties before talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Earlier this month, a draft accord won preliminary backing from some national leaders, but Cameron needs to win over a reluctant European Parliament, which must approve the central elements of any deal.

An initial plan to meet the leaders of all the European Parliament’s party blocs was canceled -- allowing Cameron to avoid a confrontation with his eurosceptic domestic critic Nigel Farage.

EU national leaders will attempt to hammer out remaining differences with the British prime minister at a summit on Thursday.