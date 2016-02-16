FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameron back in Brussels in final push for EU deal
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2016 / 8:50 AM / 2 years ago

Cameron back in Brussels in final push for EU deal

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses with European Parliament President Martin Schulz (R) at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - David Cameron began talks with leaders of the European Parliament on Monday on Tuesday in his final push for support for a deal to help keep Britain in the European Union.

Cameron was to meet European Parliament President Martin Schulz and lawmakers from the three main parties before talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Earlier this month, a draft accord won preliminary backing from some national leaders, but Cameron needs to win over a reluctant European Parliament, which must approve the central elements of any deal.

An initial plan to meet the leaders of all the European Parliament’s party blocs was canceled -- allowing Cameron to avoid a confrontation with his eurosceptic domestic critic Nigel Farage.

EU national leaders will attempt to hammer out remaining differences with the British prime minister at a summit on Thursday.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.