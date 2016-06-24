FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
IMF's Lagarde urges smooth transition for UK, EU authorities
#Business News
June 24, 2016 / 1:13 PM / a year ago

IMF's Lagarde urges smooth transition for UK, EU authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech in Vienna, Austria, June 17, 2016.Leonhard Foeger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Friday urged British and European authorities to work towards a smooth transition implementing Britons' vote to leave the European Union.

"We take note of the decision by the people of the United Kingdom," Lagarde said in a statement. "We urge the authorities in the U.K. and Europe to work collaboratively to ensure a smooth transition to a new economic relationship between the U.K. and the EU, including by clarifying the procedures and broad objectives that will guide the process."

"We strongly support commitments of the Bank of England and the ECB to supply liquidity to the banking system and curtail excess financial volatility. We will continue to monitor developments closely and stand ready to support our members as needed." Lagarde added.

Related Coverage

Reporting By David Lawder

