After Brexit, immigration will rise and fall: Britain's Davis says

LONDON (Reuters) - After Britain leaves the European Union, immigration should rise and fall depending on the needs of the economy, Brexit Secretary David Davis said, the BBC reported.

Britain's vote to leave the bloc has opened a huge number of questions including whether exporters will keep tariff-free access to the single European market, what levels of immigration Britain will have and the rights of British citizens in the EU.

Immigration was widely seen as having been a key factor behind the result of last June's referendum.

Davis said the system of immigration would be for the interior minister to decide but that any system would work in the national interest.

"Which means that from time to time we will need more, from time to time we will need less," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"That is how it will no doubt work and that will be in everybody's interests - the migrants and the citizens of the UK."