Britain's May says has support for long-held immigration target: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May denied on Monday that her top ministers did not support a target to bring down immigration to the tens of thousands, rejecting reports of a split in her cabinet over one of the issues that drove Britain's Brexit vote.

Asked in a BBC interview whether former finance minister George Osborne was correct when he said that not one member of May's cabinet supported the target, May replied: "No."

"This immigration target is one that we have had over the years, since 2010 ... People do support the immigration target and what they are supporting is the view of the British people."