3 months ago
Britain's May says has support for long-held immigration target: BBC
#World News
May 22, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 3 months ago

Britain's May says has support for long-held immigration target: BBC

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at an election campaign event in Wrexham, Wales May 22, 2017.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May denied on Monday that her top ministers did not support a target to bring down immigration to the tens of thousands, rejecting reports of a split in her cabinet over one of the issues that drove Britain's Brexit vote.

Asked in a BBC interview whether former finance minister George Osborne was correct when he said that not one member of May's cabinet supported the target, May replied: "No."

"This immigration target is one that we have had over the years, since 2010 ... People do support the immigration target and what they are supporting is the view of the British people."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alistair Smout

