Thirty central bank governors pledge to maintain stability in markets after Brexit: Indonesia central bank

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Thirty central bank governors from around the world pledged to maintain stability in financial markets at an annual meeting of Bank for International Settlement in Basel, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Indonesia’s central bank said on Monday.

The central banks also vowed to work closer together to ensure smooth and stable financial markets, and to support any “anticipatory measures” by the Bank of England, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said in a statement.