Thirty central bank governors pledge to maintain stability in markets after Brexit: Indonesia central bank
June 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Thirty central bank governors pledge to maintain stability in markets after Brexit: Indonesia central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo arrives for a press briefing in Jakarta, Indonesia May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside -

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Thirty central bank governors from around the world pledged to maintain stability in financial markets at an annual meeting of Bank for International Settlement in Basel, after Britain voted to leave the European Union, Indonesia’s central bank said on Monday.

The central banks also vowed to work closer together to ensure smooth and stable financial markets, and to support any “anticipatory measures” by the Bank of England, Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said in a statement.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill

