7 months ago
UK launches industry strategy to counter any Brexit turbulence
January 23, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 7 months ago

UK launches industry strategy to counter any Brexit turbulence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain published the outline of its industrial strategy on Monday, putting forward proposals for a more hands-on approach to developing key industries as a way to protect the economy from any turbulence caused by leaving the European Union.

Unveiling her long-awaited "Modern Industrial Strategy" on Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May demanded closer collaboration within key industries in exchange for government support on regulation, trade and research.

A consultation document, the first stage in what is expected to be a lengthy policymaking process, was published here:

here

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

