a year ago
UK PM May: Britain will continue to seek investment from around the world
August 2, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

UK PM May: Britain will continue to seek investment from around the world

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks to the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will continue to seek investment from around the world, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after a meeting of senior ministers to discuss a new economic and industrial strategy.

"The discussion ... underlined that Britain is open for business, we continue to seek investment from around the world and we will continue to be a strong advocate for free trade," the spokesman said in a statement.

May decided last week she wanted more time to review a deal to build Britain's first nuclear power plant in decades - a project funded by French utility EDF (EDF.PA) and Chinese partner China General Nuclear. Her decision raised concern about a shift in attitude toward overseas investment, particularly from China.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
