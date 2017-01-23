Factbox: The 10 pillars of Britain's Modern Industrial Strategy

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has set out the first details of a "Modern Industrial Strategy" designed to adapt the economy for a post-Brexit era and revitalize areas of the country left behind by decades of decline in manufacturing. [L5N1FC0QQ]

Below are the 10 "strategic pillars" that the government says will guide the policy as it is formed, and some of the announcements contained within the strategy on each pillar.

The consultation document can be viewed here:

here

1. Investing in science, research and innovation – We will become a more innovative economy and do more to commercialize our world-leading science base, developing new technologies and driving growth throughout the UK.

- Potential new research institution on battery technology, energy storage and grid technology.

- Independent research on approaches to commercialization.

- Review how to maximize the incentives created by the Intellectual Property system.

2. Developing skills - We will build a proper system of technical education, and boost key skills in science, technology, engineering, maths and digital proficiency, to ensure people have the skills employers need now and in the future.

- Building a new system of technical education to benefit the half of young people who do not go to university.

- 170 million pounds of funding to create new institutes of technology focused on STEM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).

- Work toward a joined-up, authoritative view of the sector-specific skills gaps that the UK faces now and in the future.

3. Upgrading infrastructure – We will upgrade our digital, energy, transport, water and flood defense infrastructure, and join up central government investment and local growth priorities more effectively.

- Using infrastructure to support rebalancing.

- Cement the UK’s position as a go-to destination for the development of connected and autonomous vehicles by establishing a new testing ecosystem, using both controlled and real world environments.

4. Supporting businesses to start and grow – We will support businesses and entrepreneurs across the UK, to ensure they can access finance and wider support to grow, and have the right conditions for companies to invest long-term.

- Work with the British Business Bank to build understanding of the obstacles to firms accessing capital outside London and the South East.

- We will explore how data can be used to identify scale-up businesses.

- Work with the Business Growth Fund (BGF) and other private partners to raise awareness of equity funding, diversify funding streams and increase the supply of finance for growing businesses.

- A review into entrepreneurship to assess the support currently available to entrepreneurs and consider international best practice.

5. Improving procurement – We will ensure public procurement drives innovative new products and services, strengthens skills, develops UK supply chains and increases competition by creating more opportunities for SMEs.

- Trial different aspects of designing and gathering supplier feedback in public sector procurement.

6. Encouraging trade and inward investment policy – We will make Britain a global leader in free trade, including promoting and supporting UK exports, building future trading relations and creating a more active approach to winning major overseas contracts.

- Building future trading relationships.

- Creating a new more active “Team UK” approach to winning overseas contracts.

- Developing a new, more strategic approach to inward investment, considering whether there should be a greater emphasis on the effect of investment projects on growth.

- Working with behavioral insights experts, to improve our targeting of potential exporters.

- Explore how we can maximize the opportunities that a UK presence at existing international trade fairs offers for businesses.

7. Delivering affordable energy and clean growth – We will keep energy costs down for businesses, build the energy infrastructure we need for new technologies, and secure the economic benefits of our move toward a low-carbon economy.

- The Government will set out in 2017 a long-term road map to minimize business energy costs.

- A review of the opportunities to reduce the cost of achieving our decarbonization goals in the power and industrial sectors.

- Publish an Emissions Reduction Plan during 2017, providing long-term certainty for investors.

8. Cultivating world-leading sectors – We will build on our areas of global excellence and help new sectors to flourish, supporting businesses to take the lead in transforming and upgrading their industries through sector deals.

9. Driving growth across the whole country – We will build on local strengths and address factors that prevent areas from reaching their full potential, by investing in key infrastructure projects, increasing skill levels and backing local expertise.

- Work with local areas to test approaches to closing the skills gap.

- The Government will take account of the varying infrastructure needs and opportunities in different regions.

- Propose creating competitive new funding streams to back the clusters of innovative businesses across the country.

- Establish Ministerial Forums on Industrial Strategy with each of the Devolved Administrations to consider how the industrial strategy can best address key productivity barriers in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

10. Creating the right institutions to bring together sectors and places – We will create strong structures and institutions to support people, industries and places to maximize local strengths, including reviewing the location of government bodies and cultural institutions.

- Develop new policies to support the growth of UK supply chains.

- The Government will support networks of universities where they want to come together to improve commercialization.

- The Government will work to understand and address the relative weakness of venture capital funding and entrepreneurship networks outside the South East.

- We will explore further devolution deals for our largest cities.