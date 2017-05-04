EU executive has no opinion on British PM's accusation

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has no opinion on British Prime Minister Theresa May's accusation that European politicians and officials were seeking to affect the British elections on June 8.

"I do not have an opinion to offer," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing.

But he indicated May's comments might be part of the election campaign in Britain.

"We are not naive. We know there is an election taking place in the United Kingdom, people get excited whenever we have elections. This election in the United Kingdom is mainly about Brexit, but we, here, in Brussels, we are rather busy with our policy work. We have too much to do on our plate," he said.