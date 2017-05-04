FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU executive has no opinion on British PM's accusation
#World News
May 4, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 3 months ago

EU executive has no opinion on British PM's accusation

European Commission Chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas is seen during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels February 24, 2016.Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has no opinion on British Prime Minister Theresa May's accusation that European politicians and officials were seeking to affect the British elections on June 8.

"I do not have an opinion to offer," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing.

But he indicated May's comments might be part of the election campaign in Britain.

"We are not naive. We know there is an election taking place in the United Kingdom, people get excited whenever we have elections. This election in the United Kingdom is mainly about Brexit, but we, here, in Brussels, we are rather busy with our policy work. We have too much to do on our plate," he said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

