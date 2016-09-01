FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK will be outward-facing post-Brexit, continue to attract investment: Hammond
September 1, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

UK will be outward-facing post-Brexit, continue to attract investment: Hammond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives for a meeting of the "Cabinet Committee on Economy and Industrial Strategy" at Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain August 2, 2016.Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will continue to attract companies to invest in the UK following its vote to leave the European Union, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

"As an outward-looking country, we will continue to attract companies to invest and grow in the UK, while supporting British businesses," Hammond said in statement released to mark a visit to Jaguar Land Rover, the British luxury carmaker unit of India's Tata Motors (TAMO.NS).

Prime Minister Theresa May will tell world leaders at a G20 summit of leaders in China later this week that Britain is "open for business", and will seek to forge relationship with new markets and make the most of the opportunity of leaving the bloc, her office said.

 

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison

