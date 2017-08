LONDON (Reuters) - The "Remain" camp has an eight-point lead over those who want Britain to leave the European Union, according to a poll by Ipsos MORI, the firm's chief executive said on Thursday, shortly after voting in the country's EU membership referendum ended.

"We have carried on polling and have 54 Remain v 46 Leave today/yesterday," Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos MORI said in a message on Twitter.