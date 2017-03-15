FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Fox says commissioned work on Iran ties to help develop trade
March 15, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 5 months ago

Britain's Fox says commissioned work on Iran ties to help develop trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade Liam Fox leaves the BBC studios in London, Britain, 12 March, 2017.Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox said on Wednesday he had commissioned work from his department to look at how to normalize "effective payment channels" with Iran to try to open up trading opportunities.

Britain is seeking new and deeper trade relations with countries outside the European Union to strengthen its hand in divorce talks with the bloc and is targeting countries in the Middle East among other areas.

Fox told a parliamentary committee that he expected to receive the findings of the report at the end of this month.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James

