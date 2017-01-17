FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Ireland says has fielded over 100 inquiries from UK financial firms
January 17, 2017 / 7:50 PM / 7 months ago

Ireland says has fielded over 100 inquiries from UK financial firms

Ireland's Minister for Finance Michael Noonan gestures on the steps of Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland October 11, 2016.Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's central bank has had over 100 inquiries from UK financial firms considering moving operations as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

"The Central Bank has had in excess of 100 inquiries from the City of London from people who are anxious to find out what the regulatory regime would be here if they were to move activity," Noonan told parliament.

"The Taoiseach (Prime Minister), myself, several cabinet ministers and senior civil servants across departments have all been in the City of London in the last six months and are in direct contact with several companies that have expressed an interest (in) setting up in Ireland."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

