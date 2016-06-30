FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish fiance minister says post-Brexit border with Northern Ireland would not work
June 30, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Irish fiance minister says post-Brexit border with Northern Ireland would not work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's finance minister said on Thursday said it would not work to introduce a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic as a result of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"The vote in Northern Ireland raised some serious questions and of course the big issue for Northern Ireland is are people serious about having a land border 60 kilometers north of Dublin cutting across the island? I don't think that's a runner," Michael Noonan told a parliamentary committee.

"If you're controlling the movement of people, I can't see why an arrangement where the control points are at Larne (harbor) and Belfast Airport and wherever the access ports in the UK are rather than having some sort of cut across the middle of our island. I think that's an impossible proposition."

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
