UK's May wants as seamless an Irish border as possible

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain needs to find a solution that allows as seamless and as frictionless a border as possible to remain between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic once it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

May has said Britain will not remain a full member of the European Union’s customs union, potentially meaning more border controls between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland. The border will be Britain’s only land frontier with the EU once it leaves the bloc.

“We need to find a solution which enables us to have as seamless and frictionless a border as possible so that we can continue to see the trade, the everyday movements that we have up until now,” May told a news conference after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.