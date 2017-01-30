FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's May wants as seamless an Irish border as possible
January 30, 2017 / 7:11 PM / 8 months ago

UK's May wants as seamless an Irish border as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny and British Prime Minister Theresa May attend a bilateral meeting at Government Buildings in Dublin January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography/Pool

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain needs to find a solution that allows as seamless and as frictionless a border as possible to remain between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic once it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

May has said Britain will not remain a full member of the European Union’s customs union, potentially meaning more border controls between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland. The border will be Britain’s only land frontier with the EU once it leaves the bloc.

“We need to find a solution which enables us to have as seamless and frictionless a border as possible so that we can continue to see the trade, the everyday movements that we have up until now,” May told a news conference after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey

