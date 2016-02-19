EU-UK summit deal may take longer than expected: Ireland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Friday it may take longer than expected to get a deal at a European Union summit on new membership terms for Britain.

Kenny told reporters after a first day of negotiations that EU leaders were serious about achieving a conclusion and did not want to let the talks drift.

“It might take longer than they think,” he said on leaving the summit center, where British Prime Minister David Cameron was locked in overnight talks with top EU officials on key sticking points in the negotiations.

European Council President Donald Tusk aimed to present a draft deal to all 28 EU leaders over an “English breakfast” at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Friday, but officials acknowledged the timing could slip.