Ireland will do utmost to keep British common travel area: PM
June 24, 2016 / 12:04 PM / a year ago

Ireland will do utmost to keep British common travel area: PM

Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny speaks during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington March 15, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will do all it can to maintain the country's decades-old common travel area with Britain during its neighbor's withdrawal negotiations from the European Union, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Friday.

"The Irish government will do our utmost in upcoming discussions to maintain the Common Travel Area and minimize any possible disruptions to the flow of people, goods and services between these islands," Kenny told a news conference.

Kenny said the implications of Britain's vote to leave on Northern Ireland will require careful consideration and that there were much more serious issues to deal with than calls by Sinn Fein, the largest nationalist party in the province, for a poll on a united Ireland.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams

