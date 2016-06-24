FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
S&P sees no immediate impact on Irish ratings from Brexit
June 24, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

S&P sees no immediate impact on Irish ratings from Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London, Britain February 12, 2016.Neil Hall/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's said Britain's decision to leave the European Union had no immediate impact on the credit rating of the country's neighbor Ireland despite its close economic ties to Britain.

"We believe that the effect of an exit of the U.K. from the European Union on the Irish economy would likely be negative, at least in the short to medium term, but of uncertain magnitude and mixed across sectors," S&P said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, we expect the Irish economy to stay resilient enough to withstand the negative impact of the Brexit."

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Sarah Young

