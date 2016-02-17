FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM says must do everything possible to keep Britain in EU
#World News
February 17, 2016 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

Italy PM says must do everything possible to keep Britain in EU

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stands in front of a statue as he attends a ceremony to pay homage to Argentine hero General Jose de San Martin in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Every effort must be made to keep Britain within the European Union, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the bloc’s leaders in Brussels this week to discuss a EU deal with London.

“We must make every possible effort to keep Great Britain in the EU,” Renzi said in a speech to parliament.

“I hope we can reach a good compromise,” Renzi said, ruling out drastic measures that would change the nature of the euro zone or the single market. “Should we accept everything London asks? Of course not. It is a negotiation,” he said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

