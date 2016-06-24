FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 8:06 AM / a year ago

Italy PM Renzi says after Brexit EU must become 'more just and human'

Italy Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures as he talks during a news conference at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy June 20, 2016.Tony Gentile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday called for the European Union to change direction following Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

"We have to change it to make it more human and more just, but Europe is our home, it's our future," Renzi said in a tweet.

During the morning, Renzi spoke with French President Francois Hollande by telephone, sources in the prime minister's office said. Global financial markets plunged after referendum results showed a near 52-48 percent split for leaving.

Reporting By Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
