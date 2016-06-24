Italy PM Renzi says after Brexit EU must become 'more just and human'

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday called for the European Union to change direction following Britain's vote to leave the bloc.

"We have to change it to make it more human and more just, but Europe is our home, it's our future," Renzi said in a tweet.

During the morning, Renzi spoke with French President Francois Hollande by telephone, sources in the prime minister's office said. Global financial markets plunged after referendum results showed a near 52-48 percent split for leaving.